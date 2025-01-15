Brant takes oath of office on January 6th for Pennington Co. Treasurer’s position

Annette Brant quietly took her oath of office to officially serve as your Pennington County Treasurer and then back to work she went. She was officially sworn in by her predecessor, Janet Sayler on January 6, 2025 to start her four year term. Brant was appointed unanimously by the board of commission in 2023 to complete Sayler's term of office when her resignation was filed. With no opposition in the 2024 June primary, Brant says she is humbled and appreciative to all those that came out in support of her integrity and ability both for her appointment and as she prepared for a campaign in 2024. She plans on continuing to work on customer service improvements, retention of employees, and educating the community of what is available to them through the Treasurer's Office.

Though wait times in the office continue to be a challenge for us she shared, our team is hopeful that once the new State program is implemented for motor vehicle transactions across the state we all will be getting some relief in speed of processing. We serve an average of 350-400 people daily Brant says, so any time that can be shaved off each transaction is going to be noticeable. This new system is scheduled to go live in February. Anyone that has ever experienced a program change knows there will be tough times to work through before it gets better she warned. Our staff is doing all the training and helping with testing getting ready for the change as best we can along with keeping up with the current work load. Our ask is that the community bear with us during this time and highly recommend that if you have registration stickers on your license plates that have January, February or March on them that you renew early in February to avoid delays because of the new system. There may be some business hour adjustments for counties necessary as well for the state's closing out of the old system and implementation of the new. We plan on keeping you posted of this as soon as it is clear to us as well. This recommendation is for the on-line purchases, the self -service machine purchases, mail in, and in person because it is one program that runs them all. Car buyers and registration renewals if you can avoid the week of Feb 12th to the 19th, come in the earlier the better.