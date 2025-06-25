Brooke Diedrichs South Dakota High School Barrel Racing Champion headed to Nationals

The 2025 South Dakota High School Barrel Racing Champion Brooke Diedrichs weathered three performances of 100 plus temperatures to win the event. The three day SDHS Rodeo finals were held in Ft. Pierre SD June 17th through the 21st. Diedrich used two horses in the finals, Perkins a 14 year old, and Trigger, a 10 year old with both being out of home raised mares. "I will use those same horses at the National Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, WY," said Brooke. Diedrichs place fourth in the first round at the SDHS finals, then followed it up with a second place in the second round, and won the short go with the fastest time of the entire rodeo in the barrel racing. "We leave July 11 for Rock Springs, as the event is July 13th - 19th," said Brooke. This event is strong in her blood as her mother Carisa and Aunt Lainee were both four-time National High School Rodeo qualifiers in the Barrel Racing. You can read how the local cowboys and cowgirls did at the SDHS rodeo and who qualified for the national rodeo inside this weeks issue.