City of New Underwood candidates

The City of New Underwood will hold an election on Tuesday, April 9. Ward 1 has two candidates running for a postion on the city council. The Pennington County Courant presented each candidate with the same set of questions. You can read their responses below.

Candidate Name:

Tera Hockenbary

Position you are running for? Ward 1 Council Member

Why are you interested in running for this position?

To serve the community and be a part of positive changes to our town.

How many years have you been in the community? 17 years

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the New Underwood Community? I am very strongly involved in the New Underwood Community Church as a Worship Team Leader and a Bible Study Leader. I have volunteered my time and business to play for assorted nonprofit dances. My husband and myself also like to attend the Nursing Home and share music with residents there. In the past I have also helped musically with the Christmas Decoration Party.

What is your present profession? Service Agent for a locally owned Trucking Service Agency~Prorate 48 LLC

What leadership experience/capabilities could you bring to the community of New Underwood, SD? I have been on the City Council Board for 4 yrs. I feel I am a honest hardworking person and willing to always hear both sides of the story to be able to make the best decisions for our community.

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the City of New Underwood in the coming year or near future?

1.Water lines replaced 2. New water well to replace #1 well 3. Clean Up our Town

Past Experience?

I have been on the New Underwood City Council Board for 4 years. I currently am the President of the Council. I am very excited to watch the Water Projects to move forward with our town to better serve all. I have been part of resolving drainage issues for current landowners and an active part of the process of bringing in a new subdivision.

Closing comments on why you should be elected.

I take pride in the town I live in. New Underwood is a great town with great people. I would be honored to continue serving as a Board member for two more years.

Candidate Name:

Amanda Trople

Position you are running for? Ward 1 Alderman

Why are you interested in running for this position?

I have a deep sense of pride for this community and the potential it has to offer. As an alderman, I believe in helping to empower individuals and groups to take ownership of local initiatives and participate actively which would foster a sense of belonging and pride for our community.

How many years have you been in the community?

14 years

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the New Underwood Community?

Recent lead involvement in the Community Outreach Committee and current Secretary for the New Underwood Community Development Committee

What is your present profession?

New Underwood School District Business Manager

What leadership experience/capabilities could you bring to the community of New Underwood, SD?

Capabilities

Financial Management

Grant Writing

Strategic Planning

Community Engagement

Leadership Experience

National Veterans Service Committee Chairperson for Three Years, Rapid City Elks Lodge #1187

Elected Officer for Two Years, Rapid City Elks Lodge #1187

SD Association of School Business Officials President for One Year

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the City of New Underwood in the coming year or near future?

Community Engagement, Economic Development, and Infrastructure.

Past Experience?

While I have not had prior City Council experience specifically, I do work with the county and municipality in my role as the Business Manager. Also, as previously stated, I have sat on other boards with other organizations.

Closing comments on why you should be elected.

In summary, I should be elected because this council needs new faces with fresh perspectives. I am dedicated to actively engaging in our community and helping to drive change that will leave a positive impact for generations to come.