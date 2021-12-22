City of Wall Receives Transportation Commission Development Grant

The South Dakota Transporta- tion Commission awarded over $3.9 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improve- ments to counties and smaller com- munities across South Dakota. The economic development grant pro- gram funds awarded at the Trans- portation Commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, will im- prove roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic areas in the communities. The grants pay for 80 percent of the construction costs, up to a maxi- mum of $600,000. The Commission awards the economic development grants in the fall of each year.

“The economic development grants are an important part of the department’s overall grant pro- gram to assist local governments in improving their infrastructure ac- ross the state,” says Secretary Joel Jundt. “Without these state grant funds, some of these communities would not have the financial ability toimproveaccessthatfosterseco- nomic development and quality of life.”

Community Access Grants:

• City of Freeman - $600,000 for Main and Railway Streets which serve the business area and the local elevator.

• City of Lemmon - $600,000 for 1st Street SE, 2nd Street, and 1st