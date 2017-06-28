Community celebrates Wall Archery Range grand opening

The Wall Archery Range aims to be a fun outdoor opportunity for the Wall community and surrounding region. On Friday, this goal hit the target!

June 23rd marked the grand opening of the Wall Archery Range, located south of the Wall Golf Course. The City of Wall and the Wall Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) partnered with the National Grasslands Visitor Center (NGVC), SCHEELS and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (SDGF&P) to create an evening of education and excitement.

The event opened with an overview of the Wall Archery Range rules and a safety demonstration from SDGF&P Officer Jake Hahz.

Community members brought their own bows and field tip arrows to the range. The Wall Archery Range offers seven targets at varying distances from 10 yards to 70 yards. Archers are welcome to move the targets to fit their comfort level.

SDGF&P provided bows, arrows and targets for youth participants. SDGF&P Officer Jake Hahz helped WEDC organize the event and led the youth archery shoot.

“Archery is a great way for people of all ages to stay active. Having this range supplies the great community of Wall with the proper area to help current and potential archers perfect their skills,” Hahz said.

Throughout the event, Kathleen Hanson, NGVC Supervisory Park Ranger, demonstrated the atlatl, an ancient hunting weapon. Participants of all ages tried throwing a spear with the atlatl, which proved to be a much more difficult task than expected!

“I think it’s great that Wall finally has an archery range! Maybe the atlatl demonstration will inspire archers to get creative and try different things!” Hanson said.

SCHEELS donated two $50 gift cards for the grand opening, which participants could enter to win just for attending!

The grand opening was an extension of the 2016 Wall Archery Day, which was created to gauge interest in a permanent archery range. The success of the 2016 event helped determine community support for the range, and helped WEDC secure over $20,000 in funding to make the Wall Archery Range a reality.

Several funding sources and in-kind donations made the Wall Archery Range possible. The City of Wall contributed $1,000 and in-kind labor. West River Electric Association and the Wall Golf Course Board of Directors also donated in-kind time and labor. Several archery committee members helped plan and organize the archery range and provided supplies when needed.

First Interstate Bank Greater Wall Fund Board Member John Tsitrian presented a $3,000 grant check during Friday’s event. The grand opening was also a celebration of the $10,000 Wellmark Community Foundation Kickstarter Grant award.

A $5,000 grant from the Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau and $5,000 grant from South Dakota Farm Bureau were celebrated on June 16th.

The stationary range is now open to the public. Archers must bring their own bows and arrows. No broadhead arrows are allowed. A list of safety guidelines and archery range rules are posted at the Wall Archery Range. Please read these instructions carefully prior to use.

The stationary range is the first phase of the Wall Archery Range. The next step is to establish a walking, 3-D archery range. This will be complete during late summer or early fall 2017.