Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Country Cupboard Receives Beef Bucks

Country Cupboard Receives Beef Bucks

Thu, 04/22/2021 - 9:50am admin

The Country Cupboard Food Pantry was chosen to receive $500.00 in Beef Bucks. They were nominated and drawn as the winner of the $500 Beef Buck Visa Card from the SD Beef Industry Council during their “Be the Good with Beef” promotion that recognized local non-profits and food pantries across the state for their local community efforts. Thank you to Deb Smith and anyone else who nominated the Country Cupboard Food Pantry to receive the funds. It is greatly appreciated. The Beef Bucks will be used at our local grocery stores and locker to purchase beef for distribution at the Food Pantry. Country Cupboard Food Pantry serves the Wall, Philip, Wasta, Quinn and surrounding areas.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here