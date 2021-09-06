Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Crawford named as Friend of Chamber
Courtesy photo Mama Law’s Photos

Crawford named as Friend of Chamber

Wed, 06/09/2021 - 9:37am admin
Wall Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize Helen Crawford as a Friend of the Chamber. Helen is someone who works behind the scenes to support the Chamber and asks for no recognition for the work she does. Helen is a long-time member of the Wall Community and has been a part of various local clubs, committees, and boards. Over the last couple of years, Helen has stuffed thousands of Visitor Information Packets for the Chamber Office which are then sent out to potential visitors.

 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here