Crawford named as Friend of Chamber
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 9:37am admin
Wall Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize Helen Crawford as a Friend of the Chamber. Helen is someone who works behind the scenes to support the Chamber and asks for no recognition for the work she does. Helen is a long-time member of the Wall Community and has been a part of various local clubs, committees, and boards. Over the last couple of years, Helen has stuffed thousands of Visitor Information Packets for the Chamber Office which are then sent out to potential visitors.