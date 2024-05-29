Curr named South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Legendary Honoree

The South Dakota High School Rodeo Association (SDHSRA) has deep roots in the state of South Dakota. Countless hours are donated by folks that want to make this association one that can help propel student-contestants on to bigger things.

Each year the SDHSRA celebrate our Legendary Honorees. These are individuals, couples or families that have gone the extra step and sometimes the extra mile for the SDHSRA student-contestants.

This year, Dan Curr of Scenic is being honored as the 2024 SDHSRA Legendary Honoree. This award will be presented at the SDHSRA State Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre, SD during the Final Performance on Saturday, June 15th starting at 5:00 PM

Dan Curr, a lifelong supporter of South Dakota High School Rodeo is pleased to be selected as the Legendary Honoree of 2024. Dan resides South of the Badlands, near Scenic, South Dakota, where he and his wife Donna proudly raised their four children, Dustin, Holly, Lacey, and Rowdy. They are thankful that their children grew up knowing the ranch and rodeo life and strive to continue that legacy with their nine grandchildren- Taten, Miley, Tryan, Taisley, Traylin, Tracker, Tuff, Tyley, and Kope.

After a sixteen-year run, Curr hung up his hat as the Southwest Region Director. In his many years serving the association, he has been proud to watch a lot of talented cowboys and cowgirls make their way through the high school arena. He’s been impressed at the amount of athletes that come out of the association and make their way into amateur and professional levels. His favorite memories as a director include watching his own children qualify for the NHSFR and CNFR and being there to watch them compete.

Outside of the SDHSRA, Curr also serves as the President of the Wall Rodeo Booster Club, hosting both high school and PRCA events, and everything in between.

When asked about Curr’s time serving on the SDHSRA Board of Directors, he said “I have made a lot of lifetime friends - from the other members on the board, to the contestants, and their families. I’m proud of the time, commitment, and work that this board puts into making South Dakota one of the best high school associations for the betterment of our young athletes and the sport of rodeo. Thank you for allowing me to represent this great association for the past sixteen years.”