DANR Recognizes West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water with a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence

PIERRE, SD - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the West River/Lyman Jones public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence.

“Repeated success is a true measure of excellence,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “With more than 21 years of consecutive compliance, the West River/Lyman Jones has demonstrated its commitment to providing its customers with safe and reliable drinking water.”

To qualify for the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for ten consecutive years or more.