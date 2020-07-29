Deputy Anderson-Pelton makes a difference

How many people honestly love their jobs? Wall Deputy Lisa Anderson-Pelton does. “I love my job with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). I love getting up every day and going to work. I base success on how happy you are in your career, so I believe I am successful. Dad taught me that if you love going to work every day, you’re successful in life,” says Lisa.

As the new Wall School Resource Officer, Lisa is following in her parents’ ‘law enforcement footsteps’. Her father retired from the PCSO having served as a deputy and school resource officer at Douglas High School. Her mother served at the Juvenile Services Center.

“I was born and raised in a law enforcement family and it’s not always easy. Sometimes you miss holidays and birthdays and are late for events. My kids have had to adjust as well. My three boys have grown up with this lifestyle and are very supportive. In fact, two of the three want to go into some sort of law enforcement,” explains Lisa.

Lisa had small town law enforcement experience and joined the PCSO specifically for the Wall position. “It takes a special person to be a contract deputy and I feel blessed to have this position. Working in a small town you can have more of an impact. You can really make a difference!”

Lisa admits Wall is not a busy assignment but says, “I challenge myself to stay busy and work to build good relationships. You’re as busy as you want to be--out with the public, volunteering, trying to help, getting to know students and their families.”

On the state of current affairs, Lisa says, “I feel saddened that some people in the world today are against Law Enforcement. I am also saddened to see the poor choices the Minneapolis Police Officer made in the George Floyd incident. The poor choices he made have had a negative impact on all Law Enforcement Officers. We are parents, children, spouses, brothers, sisters, friends and we also deserve to go home safely to our loved ones.”

“I will rise above this and continue to show that I’m a dedicated and loving person who has a job to uphold the law and protect the citizens in the community in which I live in,” says Deputy Lisa Anderson-Pelton.