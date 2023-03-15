Eagles’ end the state tournament with runner-up finish

The Lady Eagles traveled to Huron for the Class B State Tournament last Tuesday. With the bad weather forecast, the team wanted to ensure a safe arrival.

The ladies entered the tournament as the number five seed but quickly proved that they had come to win. The Eagles caused two upsets to start the tournament.

On Thursday the Eagles matched up with the number four seed Sully Buttes and surged ahead with a final score of 58-50.

The Eagles took on the number one seeded team from Wolsey-Wessington on Friday. The Eagles led the game with a final score of 76-72. These two wins placed the Eagles into the championship game.

Making it to the state title game was a first for the Lady Eagle basketball team. The ladies fought hard and their win streak ended with a loss to number three Viborg-Hurley, 71-61, on Saturday night at the Huron Arena. In the first quarter the teams were tied 17-17. Wall scored the first four points of the second quarter before Viborg-Hurley scored eight unanswered points taking a 34-27 lead into halftime. The Eagles continued fighting and got to within four points late in the third quarter. The Cougars showed no mercy and earned their second consecutive title. See tournament stats on pages 5 - 6.