Eagles sending four to State Gymnastics

The Wall Gymnastics flipped into Regions on Friday, Feb. 4th in Chamberlain. They had four advance on to state. Regan Simons who is a senior qualified in vault and floor. Piper Cordes, sophomore qualified in All Around which consists of vault, bars, beam and floor. Rainee Snyder, sophomore qualified in bars and beam. Amya Camp, sophomore qualified in beam.

State gymnastics will be held in Mitchell at the Corn Palace on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 & 12. Meet: Regions 2A Date: 2/4/2022 Varsity: Team Score: 126.15 Vault 6th place – Piper Cordes (Score 8.8) 18th place – Regan Simons (Score 8.375) 22nd place – Amya Camp (Score 8.075) 27th place – Lucy Moon (Score 7.925) 29th place – Athena Simons (Score 7.85) 34th place – Ella Schofield (Score 7.525) Bars 12th place – Piper Cordes (Score 7.475) 19th place – Rainee Snyder (Score 6.85) 21st place – Regan Simons (Score 6.675) 27th place – Lucy Moon (Score 6.25) 28th place – Jyrzee Coller (Score 6.15) 35th place – Athena Simons (Score 5.35) Beam 4th place – Piper Cordes (Score 8.5) 19th place – Amya Camp (Score 7.975) 19th place – Rainee Snyder (Score 7.975) 26th place – Rehgan Larson (Score 7.45) 30th place – Regan Simons (Score 7.2) 34th place – Lucy Moon (Score 7.05) Floor 3rd place – Piper Cordes (Score 9.1) 14th place – Regan Simons (Score 8.5) 19th place – Lucy Moon (Score 8.3) 32nd place – Amya Camp (Score 7.925) 38th place – Rehgan Larson (Score 7.75) 39th place – Rainee Snyder (Score 7.6) All Around 7th place – Piper Cordes (Score 33.875) 20th place – Regan Simons (Score 30.75) 23rd place – Lucy Moon (Score 29.525)