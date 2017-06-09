Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Eagles win third straight game

Eagles win third straight game

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 10:32am admin
By: 
Coach Heathershaw
Friday night, the Wall Eagles faced the Rapid City Christian Comets. 
 
The Eagles received the opening kick and had their drive stall out and had to punt. After a lot of back and forth from both teams, the Eagles finally broke lose in the first quarter when Jacob Bielmaier found Bradan McDonnell on a 73-yard pass for a touchdown. The first quarter ended with the Eagles on top 6-0. 
 
In the second quarter, the Eagles scored twice. Tate Eisenbraun struck first with a one-yard touchdown run. The two-point point after touchdown (PAT) was ran in by Trey Elshere. The second touchdown came late in the second quarter when Bielmaier found a new target, Cash Wilson for a 27-yard pass and catch. Tate Eisenbraun made the PAT kick. That would bring the first half to a close, with the Eagles ahead 21-0. 
 
The second half had much of the same in store for the Eagles. In the third quarter, Bielmaier again found McDonnell for a 17-yard strike to bring the score to 27-0. Later in quarter, McDonnell had a six-yard scamper for his third touchdown of the night. Elshere caught a pass from Bielmaier to add two points. That brought the score to 35-0.
 
The Eagles defense was great all night, as they were able to force five turnovers, which was a large part of their victory. Wilson had two interceptions and the Eagles also forced three fumbles. 
 
The Eagles finished the game strong and came away with a 35 point victory. Next week the Eagles will travel to Hill City to face the Rangers. 
 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here