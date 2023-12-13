Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Echo Valley Phase I Infrastructure Completed
Echo Valley Phase I Infrastructure Completed

Wed, 12/13/2023 - 8:22am admin
Echo Valley Phase I infrastructure was completed last week.  Phase I consists of 24 lots.  Fifteen of those lots are designated for affordable, middle-income homes, and must be below the South Dakota first time homebuyer limit, which currently total lot and build  price is $385,000. 
 KLJ Engineering, Rapid City, SD, designed a total of 41 lots in the Echo Valley Estates Subdivision. Quality Driven Services, Box Elder, SD constructed road,  two cul-de-sacs, as well as installed water, sewer, and trenched in electricity.  Echo Valley LLC are the owners of the subdivision.   Cheyenne McGriff, Soderquist Team RE/MAX Results, is the realtor for the project.
The City of Wall obtained Housing Infrastructure Financing through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

