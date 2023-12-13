Echo Valley Phase I Infrastructure Completed

Echo Valley Phase I infrastructure was completed last week. Phase I consists of 24 lots. Fifteen of those lots are designated for affordable, middle-income homes, and must be below the South Dakota first time homebuyer limit, which currently total lot and build price is $385,000.

KLJ Engineering, Rapid City, SD, designed a total of 41 lots in the Echo Valley Estates Subdivision. Quality Driven Services, Box Elder, SD constructed road, two cul-de-sacs, as well as installed water, sewer, and trenched in electricity. Echo Valley LLC are the owners of the subdivision. Cheyenne McGriff, Soderquist Team RE/MAX Results, is the realtor for the project.

The City of Wall obtained Housing Infrastructure Financing through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.