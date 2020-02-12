Eisenbraun Elected to the SDFB Leadership Team

On November 20-21 at the South Dakota Farm Bureau Convention ,Kassidy Eisenbraun was elected to fill the Women's Leadership Team (WLT) District 6 position, vacated by Mary Nelson of Phillip. Kassidy Eisenbraun is married to Tyrel Eisenbraun and lives on a family farm and ranch west of Wall with their 2 boys, Landon (4) & Declan (21 months) and 3rd baby due in January. Kassidy stays home with the kids and helps out on the farm and ranch as needed as well as does the financials for them. Kassidy not only serves on the Women’s Leadership Team for Farm Bureau but Tyrel and her are the District 6 representatives for the Young Farmer and Ranchers committee for Farm Bureau as well. Her term is for two years. Kassidy was nominated by the District 6 Farm Bureau committee. Kassidy said “I am always wanting to get involved in helping others out anyway that I can. It wasn't something I went into the meeting wanting but something that I felt was on my heart, I wanted to do and be a part of when it came up. Being my first time on the board I am still learning about where I can be a service to others, but we have 32 fleece blankets that the Women's Leadership Team sewed for each district as part of our "blanketing South Dakota" program and I will bringing these blankets to the women's shelter, fire station, police station and anywhere I find that there is children who could use a blanket for comfort. I plan to hopefully be able to go to schools to read books if allowed during the pandemic as well. I will be looking for events I can help at or ideas that I can touch others in a positive way. If anyone has anything they have in mind let her know”! Kassidy is most excited about being able to help others anyway that she can and share the love she has for agriculture to those that are upcoming generations or who just want to know more in general. “As well as simply being someone anyone can go to when there is a need to be met. I have a heart to serve others and it brings me joy to see others happy because of something I did to touch them. I look forward to being a positive light to the community.” said Kassidy.