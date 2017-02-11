Emmanuel and First Lutheran churches reformation service project

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Creighton and First Ev. Lutheran Church, Wall, did a community service project in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, which led to the beginnings of the Lutheran Church of today. They decided to help out the local food pantry so they nicknamed their project “Cans for Christ”.

The goal was 500 items collected to represent the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Both churches stepped up and we were able to collect over 500 items from each church making the total over 1000 items to help our local “Country Cupboard Food Pantry” get through the winter. Total pounds collected was 833.7.

Many of the items are meant for families but many items will be used for our backpack program which helps children eat on weekends when there is no school lunch program. We are truly blessed to have such caring members of our Lutheran churches.

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:7