Farm Credit Services of America Returns $2.9 Million in Cash-Back Dividends to Farmers in Bennett, Custer, Fall River, Jackson, Oglala Lakota and Pennington Counties

Farmers and ranchers in Bennett, Custer, Fall River, Jackson, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties will be receiving $2.9 million in cash-back dividends returned by Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) as part of the financial cooperative's patronage program, paying 1% back as a cash-back dividend. Eligible customer-owners were issued cash-back dividend checks the last week of January.

"For more than two decades, FCSAmerica has shared its financial success through cash-back dividends," said Jason Edleman, FCSAmerica senior vice president of business development in South Dakota. "These dividends effectively lower borrowing costs for our customer-owners, strengthening their ability to grow their operations and contribute to the continued success of rural economies across our region."

2025 South Dakota Cash-Back Dividends Distribution

This year's cash-back dividend is equal to 100 basis points — or a return of 1% of a customer's eligible average daily loan balance with FCSAmerica. The 2025 payout equates to the following county-level distributions:*

$95,000 in Bennett County.

$192,000 in Custer County.

$1.1 million in Fall River County.

$114,000 in Jackson County.

$122,000 in Oglala Lakota County.

$1.3 million in Pennington County.

*Amounts are rounded.

Payout data for every county in South Dakota is available on the 2025 South Dakota Cash-Back Dividends Distribution Map.

The Board of Directors for FCSAmerica has also approved a cash-back dividend to be paid from the cooperative's 2025 net earnings, the amount of which will be determined in December. Since 2004, FCSAmerica has offered a patronage program and shared its success in the form of cash-back dividends. The cooperative has now returned $680 million to farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in South Dakota.