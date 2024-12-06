First Interstate Greater Wall Fund gives two grants to community

The First Interstate Greater Wall Fund recently had the opportunity to give two grants to our community. The first grant was for a 3D Art Display for the Wall School Art Program. The students in the art program did not have a way to safely display their 3D pieces to the public and this will allow them to do so. The second grant was for wireless headsets for the Wall School Athletic Department. The purchase of the headsets will allow the football, track and all the coaches to be more mobile. The headset purchase will also allow the community to utilize them for parades and rodeos.

The First Interstate Greater Wall Fund was established in 1989 as a permanent endowment with the South Dakota Community Foundation and is managed by a local board of directors. The endowment provides nonprofit organizations in the Wall area access to funds to make the difference in so many areas of need. Since its inception, the First Interstate Greater Wall Fund has granted $563,410.