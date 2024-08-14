Future of Wall planning and development to be discussed

The direction of future development, planning and zoning in Wall is open to the public at meetings this Thursday, August 15, at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

First, the Planning Commission will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for public input and comments and to make a recommendation to the City Council on the proposed revisions to Title 17 Zoning Ordinance and the zoning map. These meetings will be held in the City Center Meeting room.

The City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for the first reading of the proposed revisions to the ordinance and zoning map.

A second reading of the proposed ordinance and map changes is scheduled for September 5 at the City Council meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

A copy of the proposed revisions and the zoning map are available in the City office, 501 Main Street, for public review. Find out for yourself the content and extent of these changes directly affecting the future of the Wall community and its citizens.