Golden West’s 72nd Annual Meeting

Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative’s 72nd annual meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Center in Wall. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Members in attendance will hear updates about the cooperative. Board of Directors election voting will conclude during the meeting.

Attendees will receive a meeting registration gift and will have a chance to win various door prizes, including a $500 grand prize. Following the meeting, members can enjoy a complimentary lunch from one of the following three local restaurants: Badlands Saloon & Grille, Red Rock, or Wall Drug.

Capital credit refunds

Co-op members will receive their capital credit payments either as a credit on their Golden West bill or as a check sent by mail ahead of the annual meeting. Golden West’s Board of Directors approved the return of $6 million in capital credit payments to cooperative members this year. The capital credit retirement consists of $3 million for patronage allocated in 2006 and an additional $3 million for allocations generated in 2023. Members with active service during those years will receive capital credits.

Last chance to vote in advance

With the introduction of new voting methods this year, the deadlines for online and mail-in voting are approaching quickly. For members unable to attend the annual meeting in person, online voting will remain open until Tuesday, September 24. Paper ballots must also be received by Golden West by that date to be counted. Members who do not vote online or by mail before the deadlines can still cast their vote in person at the annual meeting.

Elect four directors

Four of Golden West’s 15 board seats are up for election this year; all director terms are four years. One incumbent seeks re-election in District II. Two candidates are running for one open seat in District III. One candidate is running unopposed for one open seat in District V, with another unopposed candidate running in District IX. Candidates are as follows:

•District II: Tanner Handcock, Unopposed Incumbent

•District III: Terry Hand, Candidate Jodi Smith, Candidate

•District V: Ken Tonsager, Jr., Unopposed Candidate

•District IX: Nate Jones, Unopposed Candidate

For more information on Golden West’s 72nd Annual Meeting, voting options, or capital credits, please visit goldenwest.com/annualmeeting