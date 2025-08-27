Golden West members can vote online, by mail, or at annual meeting

Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative members may vote now in the 2025 Board of Directors election online or by mail until Sept. 23. Voting will also occur at the cooperative’s 73rd Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Community Center in Wall.

Members attending the annual meeting will hear updates and learn about recent accomplishments. Attendees will receive a meeting registration gift and can win various door prizes, including a $500 grand prize. Following the meeting, members can enjoy a complimentary lunch from one of the following four local restaurants: Badlands Saloon & Grille, Salty Steer, Red Rock, or Wall Drug.

Elect five directors

Five of Golden West’s 15 board seats are up for election this year. Full director terms are four years, however just one year of the term remains in District II, which was left vacant following the passing of John Knutson. One incumbent seeks re-election in District I and another in District VI. One candidate runs unopposed for an open seat in District II, with another unopposed in District VII. Two candidates are running for one open seat in District IV. Candidates are as follows:

• District I: Jade Hlavka, Unopposed Incumbent

• District II: Lincoln Smith, Unopposed Candidate

• District IV: Dave Assman, Incumbent

Craig Lafferty, Candidate

• District VI: Murdock Arthur, Unopposed Incumbent

• District VII: Jason Birkeland, Unopposed Candidate

How to vote in advance

Members may vote for directors in any district and may vote online now through Sept. 23 by visiting goldenwest.com/vote . To vote electronically, members will be authenticated by entering the last four digits of the primary account holder’s social security number. Members may instead request mail-in ballots by Sept. 9, and completed ballots must be received by Sept. 23 to be counted.

Non-individual entity members may vote, as well. To find out what options are available for businesses, churches, school districts, and towns, etc., call 1-800-741-0374.

Capital credit returns

Co-op members will receive their capital credit payments either as credit on their Golden West September bill or as a check mailed before the annual meeting. Golden West’s Board of Directors approved the return of $5.8 million in capital credit payments to cooperative members this year.

The capital credit retirement consists of $3.8 million for patronage allocated in 2006 and an additional $2 million for allocations generated in 2024. Members with active service during those years will receive capital credits.

Ensuring a safe,

secure election

Golden West is working with Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS) again to manage hybrid voting options. SBS provides dependable and secure voting systems for many types of organizations, including cooperatives.