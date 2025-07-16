Govenor Larry Rhoden visits Wall, SD while on his Open for Opportunity Tour

On Thursday, July 10th, Governor Larry Rhoden took his Open for Opportunity tour to Philip, Wall, and Midland, including 1880 Town – South Dakota’s oldest town!

Governor Rhoden highlighted South Dakota’s rich history by visiting Midland and 1880 Town. The homesteaders created a culture of hard work, determination, personal responsibility, and respect for freedom. That culture continues to keep our state strong today.

The Governor also toured Scotchman Industries and the Pioneer Review newspaper in Philip then made his way to Wall.

During the Noem-Rhoden Administration, then-Lt. Governor Rhoden worked to strengthen small meat processors in his roles as Interim Secretary of Agriculture and the Governor’s Ag Ambassador. Wall Meats Processing was a key recipient of those efforts, and he wanted to visit them again.

The Governor also highlighted South Dakota’s thriving tourism industry by stopping by the world-famous Wall Drug.

The Wall Celebration Days Rodeo was his final stop of the day. As a lifelong West River rancher, Rhoden never turns down a good rodeo and a chance to meet with the South Dakotans who make our state so great.