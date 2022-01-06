Wednesday, May 23, 2022 was a special day. After two years of work towards future growth and development Wall Economic Development and the City of Wall held a Ground Breaking Ceremony at the site of the Wall Industrial Park.

The May 23rd ceremony commemorated the start of construction of the infrastructure that will service the Wall Industrial Park, which is located on the north side of Wall’s municipal airport, near I-90 and encompasses 84 acres.

The Wall Industrial Park has been an ongoing project for over two years.

In February 2020 Wall City Council approved a designated area for industrial uses. WEDC provided assistance with planning, environmental assessment and certification of the Wall Industrial Park.

“We’ve been working towards this day for a couple years and we couldn’t be more excited to get construction underway” stated Mayor and WEDC Board President Mary Williams.

Mary added that Wall Industrial Park is greatly needed and will provide an opportunity for many businesses and residents in the area.

“Projects like this require an all-hands-on-deck approach, and we’ve been very fortunate to have a team of partners working to help bring this project to fruition” said Liliya Stone, former Executive Director of WEDC.

Wall Economic Development Corporation is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to be a catalyst to encourage, facilitate, and empower community members to generate growth in our community.

Construction of the infrastructure is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.