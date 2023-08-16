Ground broke for Wall Industrial Park north of airport

The Wall City Council and the Wall Economic Development Corporation broke ground on an 85-acre Industrial Park located North of Wall's municipal airport off I-90 Exit 109 in May of 2022. The goal of the Industrial Park is to give existing businesses the opportunity to expand and relocate to the Industrial Park and to encourage new businesses to move to Wall. The Industrial Park became a certified Light Industrial Park in September of 2022. There are 18 lots of various sizes from nearly two acres to ten acres. The lots are now available to purchase.

Dan Hederson, owner of Rayco Development has purchased Lot #2 in the Wall Industrial Park. He is an experienced developer across western South Dakota and in Minnesota. He intends to build a condominium shop structure in the Wall Industrial Park that will consist of three shops that will be leased to various Industrial Businesses. Dan intends to start construction in April of 2024. If you know of any businesses that would be interested in leasing a shop, please reach out to Kendall Nelson at the Wall Economic Development office, 605-279-2658.