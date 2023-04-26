HuntSAFE Classes to be Offered in Wall

HuntSafe classes will be offered in Wall, May 11-12, 5:30 - 8:30 PM at the Wall Fire Hall, and May 13, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Wall Trap Range.

This free, classroom-style course allows students to participate in multiple in-person sessions; providing participants with knowledge and skills relative to hunting and hunter safety.

To be eligible for certification, students must:

•Be present and participate in all the required sessions.

•Attend all scheduled course meetings. No absences will be accepted.

•Pass a written test at the end of the course. Students are also evaluated on their skills and attitude throughout the course.

•Demonstrate what they have learned about firearms safety. Most courses include a live-fire exercise, under the close supervision of instructors.

HuntSAFE courses are required for persons age 12 through 15. Participants of all ages are welcome.

Persons who are 11 may participate, but will not be issued a HuntSAFE certification card until their 12th birthday, unless the card is clearly marked that the card is not valid until the person's 12th birthday.

Exception: If a student's 12th birthday falls on or between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, he/she may be issued a card and is eligible to obtain a license and hunt beginning Sept. 1 of that year.

Students who successfully complete a HuntSAFE course receive an identification card containing their name, date of certification, a certification number and the signature of the instructor. Until the student is 16, a parent or guardian must present the HuntSAFE certification card to a license agent when purchasing the young person's hunting license.