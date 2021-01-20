Kjerstad Offers Youth Basketball Camp For Grades K-3rd

Conrad Kjerstad came up with the idea to offer a youth basketball camp for kids in grades kindergarten through third grade. Kjerstad’s goal is to get kids in the gym, away from electronics, and offer the opportunity to have fun. Kjerstad added that he didn’t want to put added pressure on parents with costs or huge time commitments. “I also want to give kids the opportunity to develop their basketball skills in an organized environment,” Kjerstad said. “Basketball is a skill sport and requires dedication and commitment to develop the skills of the game.” The camp is focusing on teaching dribble drill, shuffle pass, triple threat, and shooting fundamentals while providing additional experience through practice games.

The participation showed by area use showed Kjerstad the need for this type of activity. “I had no idea how many kids would commit to the program,” Kjerstad said. “The number of kids that did commit was incredible.” He added that he was very happy with the turn out and that it is great for kids to get into the gym as much as possible. “Wall has great talent throughout the entire school. The kids have to play basketball year around if they want to be successful and compete in state basketball tournaments.”

Kjerstad is assisted by the following volunteer coaches. These coaches were: Tanner Hancock, Dar Haerer, Ryan Kjerstad, Miranda Ruland, and Jace Shearer. “Along with myself, each volunteer coaches a team,” Kjerstad said. Kjerstad added that he has also received assistance from high school students helping with drills and refereeing. “A large of people came together to make this camp a success,” said Kjerstad. The camp was sponsored by area businesses.

Kjerstad says that so far the kids have been great. “I would encourage kids to get in the gym as much as possible. Hard work and dedication in all aspects of life is very rewarding.”

This initial camp began on December 2nd, 2020 and will continue through January 27, 2021. Kjerstad has not made any decisions beyond this year about additional basketball camps.