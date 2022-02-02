Kjerstad tells stories of his past

Theodore Kjerstad has always had a passion for fixing things and working with his hands. He remembers growing up fixing farm equipment with this dad, which eventually lead him to restore his own vehicle. At the age of 14 he restored and built his first vehicle (pictured). He built it out of different parts from three different vehicles to get it finally running. In his own words he said, “through trial and error I learned to repair vehicles and other equipment – I’m a jack of all trades, master of none.” Over the years, between farming duties he sold Vermeer balers, repaired equipment, sold feed, and even did welding for local farmers when they needed help. Theodore would often get done with repairs for farmers just in time to get to his own farm chores, and then someone else would pull into the yard. So, tomorrow would be another day for his own farm work. He said he really enjoyed helping everyone out when they needed help. It gives a sense of community and out here people can rely on their neighbors for life. He remembers traveling 4 ½ miles to school each day and back on his horse, Queen. She was a ½ Arabian ½ Quarter Horse. He had asked his parents for a bicycle for school, but he got a horse instead. Theodore and Queen went on many adventures together such as, chasing rabbits and checking traps on the way to school. When checking traps on the way to school, he would often find skunks, mink, and squirrel. Theodore loved to hunt and would often strap a rifle to the side of his saddle just in case he saw something to or from school that day. He went to country school until the 8th grade. He grew up on a farm with his parents and siblings, brother Lonnie and sister Karen. On the farm they had sheep, cattle, corn, wheat, oats, and alfalfa. One of the jobs Kjerstad and his siblings helped with was getting the milk cows in. They would often call over Rover the dog to help with this task, even though they weren’t supposed to. This is because Rover, a German Shepherd mix, loved chasing the cows and other animals. Theodore enjoyed telling stories of his dog Rover and how they used to hunt together. Rover loved going after rattlesnakes, he would pick them up and shake them around until they died. At one point he got bit and he continued to chase rattlesnakes well into his years. Rover enjoyed a good hunt. When Theodore was five or six years old, he sang on WNAX a radio station in Yankton, SD. While he was there, he got to meet musician Lawrence Welk. Theodore’s dad played the guitar so there was always music around which led to his other passion, playing, and singing. Throughout the years Theodore learned to play the violin, saxophone, and sang. He learned to play by ear with lots of trial and error. His passion for music led him to form a band later. The Kjerstad Band was formed, and they called themselves The Prairie Melodiers. Theodore played the fiddle in the band in the Creighton, Quinn, and Cottonwood Dance Halls. Many a Friday and Saturday nights were spent there listening to good music and dancing. Theodore met the love of his life, Laura. They had several children and lived in grandma and grandpa Hildebrandt’s old farmhouse. Laura and Theodore raised all their kids children in the homestead where they had to pump water. Laura said it felt like they went backwards for about eight years before moving. They had to keep adding water to the bath for the kids when it was bath time. They also had a clothesline in the living room after the kids went to bed. Now Laura and Theodore have a home outside of Quinn with no clotheslines nor having to refill water. After a lifetime of farming under his belt, Theodore has switched gears and now farms popcorn. His aunt Pearl gave him his first popcorn seeds and he has kept the seed population going. The popcorn seeds are open pollinated, meaning they produce the same crop the next year due to either self-pollination or by nature. Theodore loves enjoying a bowl of popcorn at night while watching TV. He enjoys watching educational shows about history mostly. If he’s not in the shop working on a car project, he is relaxing in his chair. He has his own popcorn recipe which is butter, oregano, and garlic powder. It’s his favorite and his grandchildren enjoy it as well. They love coming over and eating popcorn with grandpa. He enjoys passing on his passions to his grandchildren. Theodore is currently working on a 1960 Willies pickup with his grandson, Kohl. You can see Theodore’s collection of classic cars either in his shop or at the Quinn Car Show. The Town of Quinn started the care show in September of 2019. Theodore won People’s Choice with his 29’ Plymouth in 2020.