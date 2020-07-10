Kroells enlists in the S.D. National Guard

Aaden Kroells, the son of Michael and Jessica Kroells originally of Wall, swore in as the newest member of the South Dakota Army National Guard during an enlistment ceremony at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Sioux Falls, Sept. 28.

Kroells is a junior at Pourdre High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, and will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, next summer. Kroells enlisted under a program that provides a $20,000 enlistment bonus as well as federal and state tuition assistance, the G.I. Bill and health insurance.

Kroells will be assigned as a construction equipment operator at the Belle Fourche-based 842nd Engineer Company after completing his Advance Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood following his senior year.