Lady Eagles win West River Title with buzzer beater

The Wall Lady Eagles became the West River Tournament Champions on Saturday, Jan. 15 with Senior, Ava Dinger making a half court shot with two seconds left on the clock to put the Lady Eagles ahead of the Faith Lady Longhorns by 2.

The Lady Eagles started the tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a forfeit from Hot Springs.

On Friday, Jan. 14 the Lady Eagles were ready to take the court. They started their second round of the tournament against Edgemont. The Lady Eagles had control of the game the whole time winning the game with a 11 point lead (46-35).

The championship game was against the Faith Lady Longhorns. The Lady Eagles got the first possession but Faith took over leading the game 9-2. The Lady Longhorns continued to build the lead by 12-5 early into the second quarter. Wall finally stepped it up and began to find the hoop with eight points in a row and letting them take the lead in the game. They continued to keep the lead but with the game being close ending the third quarter 22-16.

The game was tied at 30-30, with Faith at the free throw line. The first shot being good and the second missed. Keaunna Poor Bear grabble the rebound and got it to Ava Dinger for the game winning half court shot.

Nora Dinger was the Tournament MVP with Ava Dinger and April Schulz on the All Tournament team.