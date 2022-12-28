Last week’s blizzard makes travel impossible and leaves hundreds stranded

First responders saved lives Wednesday, December 21st as motorists were stranded along I-90. Sub-zero temperatures, drifting snow, high winds, and zero visibility were some of the elements travelers were met with as they attempted to travel through South Dakota.

County and state resources worked together throughout the night rescuing stranded motorists between Wall and New Underwood. These people were brought to safe places to wait out the storm.

Local volunteers from Wall, Wicksville, and New Underwood opened up their community centers, churches, hotels, and homes for 2 nights. Volunteers provided food, beds, blankets, and much more!

Pennington County Highway and PCSO completed 2 escorts from Wall to Rapid City, 1 from Wicksville to Rapid City, and 1 from New Underwood to Rapid City. A trip from Wall to Rapid City usually takes 45 minutes. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office these escorted trips "took more than three hours with about 25 vehicles each trip in near zero visibility driving conditions.”

The blizzard has left the county and state highway departments with a full schedule, opening roads and removing snow.