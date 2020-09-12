A Little Bit of History About Wall’s Pancake Day

This time of year gives people many different reasons to gather. People get together with friends and family, they may host or attend parties, enjoying and making the most of the holidays. For years, the Wall community has hosted various holiday events and activities for families and people of all ages. One annual holiday event is the annual Pancake Supper, originally known as Pancake Day. For over 50 years, the Wall Chamber of Commerce has hosted Wall's Pancake Supper, since its inception in 1963. For a brief period of its history, the event was known as the Annual Free Pancake Supper; it is not simply referred to as the Pancake Supper.

The Pancake Supper’s original location for the event is unknown. In 1965, it was held at the Cactus Cafe and was held there again in 1966. In 1967, Wall Drug hosted the Pancake Supper for the first time and for 53 years, the event has continued to be held there. Initially, the Pancake Supper was held on Saturdays. In 1996, the event was moved to Wednesdays. This supper has become a very popular and well attended event over the years. For the kids that attend, Santa always makes a stop, in order to listen to the children tell him what they would like for Christmas. He also gives them a bag full of goodies.

This year, the annual Pancake Supper has been cancelled. Don’t fret children! Santa will still arrive. He is set to make his stop at the Wall Community Center on Thursday, December 10th during the Parade of Lights.