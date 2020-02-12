Local Buisnesses Receive Friend of Ag award

On November 20-21, 2020, the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held their 103rd Annual Convention in Rapid City. During this two day event that included agricultural policy discussions, election of board leadership and special awards.

This year Wall Meat Processing and the Red Rock Restaurant of Wall, were recognized as Friend of Ag award winners for their exemplary service to farm and ranch customers. This award is given in appreciation of the relationship between ag producers and agri-businesses. “Farmers and ranchers rely on local businesses that support them and understand the needs of agriculture today,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. “It’s our honor to recognize the people behind these business for what they do to sustain and grow agriculture in their communities.”

The Friend of Agriculture Award is a high honor given for the purpose of strengthening relationships between ag producers and agri-business. Winners are nominated by county Farm Bureaus.

Wall Meat processing and the Red Rock restaurant were nominated by the Pennington/Jackson county Farm Bureau.

“We nominated Wall Meat Processing and the Red Rock restaurant because of what they do for the community and the surrounding area. One of the bigger reasons that we nominated them is because Ken was an instrumental partner in getting the Beef to School program started in the state of South Dakota. The first school to receive the local beef was Wall School.” Josh Giegle.

Ken said, “We are currently at ten schools. Another outreach program that we are also part of is Meals on Wheels. We have also delivered to Sioux Falls over 6,000 pounds of ground beef and stew meat for their program.”

There was also two other award winners Cammack Ranch Supply of Union Center and Dave Ollila of Newell. The video of the award winners can be seen at SDFB Facebook page.