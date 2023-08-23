Local Modern Woodmen service project a success
Wed, 08/23/2023 - 3:37pm admin
Modern Woodmen of America members in Philip, Wall and Martin recently came together to purchase school supplies. The project, which took place on August 9, at Philip and Wall, benefited Haakon Co School District, Kadoka Area School District and Wall School District.
“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,"” says Don Haynes, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Haynes at 605-859-2778 or Donald.w.hayne@mwarep.org
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470.000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.