Local Rider Cash Wilson Wins the INFR Saddle Bronc World Title in Las Vegas

On Saturday, Oct. 22nd Cash Wilson got on his final bronc in Las Vegas, NV during the Indian National Finals Rodeo. Wilson placed first in the championship round of the saddle bronc with a score of 80 points. Overall, he finished first in the average with 311 points on four head.

Wilson finished one point ahead of the defending INFR champion Cole Elshere from Faith, SD who had 310 points.

Malcolm Heathershaw earned his first trip to the INFR. Heathershaw tied for seventh place in the saddle bronc with a score of 144.

Bridger Amiotte took second place in the steer wrestling. It also was his first time qualifying for the INFR.