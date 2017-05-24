NASCAR icons rumble into Wall

Approximately 150 motorcyclists rumbled into Wall, May 17, for the 23rd anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. The celebrity-studded group stopped for a luncheon inside the Badlands Harley-Davidson.



The ride was led by former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty. Other riders included legends such as Richard Petty, Harry Gant, Hershel McGiff and Donnie Allison. They were joined by professional football greats Herschel Walker and George Rogers, by NBC Sports NASCAR personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood, and by Harley-Davidson Museum president, Bill Davidson (great-grandson of Harley-Davidson founder).



The annual ride is held to promote Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life threatening illnesses.



The Wall Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Kyle Petty tour, welcoming the volunteer event helpers and the other guests visiting that day. Petty and the other riders visited with members of the crowd during a meet and greet.



Mayor Marty Huether presented a $1,000 check to the fundraising event. The funds represented donations from the city of Wall, the Wall Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and other supporters.

Morgan Petty, executive director of the annual run, said that this year included 125 motorcycles, 225 participants and four support vehicles. The event raises approximately $1 million each year. The 2005 tour also included the Badlands. “You guys are awesome,” exclaimed M. Petty.



Hope Pittar, a public relations person for the event, and experiencing it for the first time this year, added, “We hope to exceed that amount this year. There is no cap to any donations.”



The aproximately two-hour stop in Wall was followed by the group touring the Badlands before continuing on to Mitchell and eventually to Milwaukee, Wisc.