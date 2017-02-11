Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Neighbors Feeding Neighbors
Back row, from left: Kellie Nixon, Loree Thompson, Chapman Ham, Marilyn Huether, Lorrie Geigle; front row from left: Frances Poste, Janet Lurz, Mary Jane Doyle, Loretta White and Carol Hahn.

Neighbors Feeding Neighbors

Thu, 11/02/2017 - 11:08am admin
On Thursday, August 31, 2017, First Interstate Bank Wall hosted a noon luncheon in an effort to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels program. The First Interstate BancSystem Foundation challenged its employees during the third quarter to participate in a Neighbors feeding Neighbors event, and offered to “DOUBLE” Match funds and time donated by the employees during projects such as the one recently held at the Wall Branch.
 
First Interstate Bank would like to thank everyone who was able to attend for their generosity in helping with our endeavor. We are proud to be able to present a check to our Local Meals on Wheels program in the amount of $2,450.87.
 

 

