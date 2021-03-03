New Underwood Elementary Students Participate in The American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge

New Underwood Elementary students participated in The American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge during the month of February. They learned about healthy life styles in the classroom, and they practiced a “Getting Active” routine to perform at the Boys’ Basketball game on Monday, February 22. Robin Albers the Regional Director provides our school with many resources to teach the students. Along with her help, and Lexi Ballard, Tessa Caspers, Jaden Crowser, Avery Heinert, Katie Hoeke, Cerington Jones, and Chloe Miller the elementary students put on a great performance.

The goals of the Kids Heart Challenge and the Heart Month activities recently led by the New Underwood High School are keeping kids healthy and moving, educating them about heart health, and encouraging them to help others.

Funds raised by the Kids Heart Challenge support advocacy initiatives to keep physical education in schools, ensure kids have access to healthy foods and provide resources for CPR in schools that ensure every student knows how to save a life.

Community support from New Underwood students, staff and families helps to make a difference in the lives of many of those we love. In South Dakota, the American Heart Association has funded more than $160,000 in research in our state in the past five years, and, more than 86,000 South Dakotans were trained in CPR in the past year. In recent months, the American Heart Association established a $2.5 million rapid research fund to fast-track scientific research to better understand Covid-19 and its interaction with heart disease and stroke. Our Get With The Guidelines quality improvement programs and Heart and Stroke Systems of Care impacted patient care and quality of life for all across the Midwest, including here in the Black Hills.

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century.