Pennington Co. Treasurer announces a new live feed camera inside the County Administration Building

A new live feed camera has been installed in the County Ad- ministration Building to allow cit- izens to view the waiting area located in front of the Treasurer’s Office in real time.

“We receive a large number of telephone calls from citizens each day asking how long the line is and what their wait time will be,” states Treasurer Janet Sayler. “In an effort to reduce the number of calls and to provide our citizens with real-time information, we have installed a camera which will allow citizens to view the waiting area before making a decision to come in to conduct their business. Our hope is those individuals cal- ling only to ask how long the wait time is will utilize our live feed to free up the incoming phones lines resulting shorter hold times.”

Citizens can access the live feed thru the County website at www.pennco.org. The link is pro- vided under Departments\Treas- urer. From this drop-down menu,