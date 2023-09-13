Quinn hosts community celebration

Quinn hosted their annual celebration on Saturday, Sept. 9th.

The day started with the Car and Tractor show which was sponsored by M&M Sales and C&D Custom Haying and Repair.

After lunch at the Community Center the parade began with Lorna Moore as the Parade Marshal. Moore is a well known and celebrated member of the community. She is known for her kind heart, artistic gifts and love of horses.

Following the parade the voting for the Car & Tractor show started along with the kids games. Other things for fun were the cornhole tournament, Badlands Observatory Open House, and the Quinn Volunteer Fire Department’s supper. The night ended with a dance to Westbound.