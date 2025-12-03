Restoring a Legacy: Crown’s racing truck returns to the track in the Mint400

For Byron Crown, racing wasn’t just a passion-it was in his blood. Encouraged by his uncles, Byron’s love for racing began with go-karts and grew into a full-fledged dedication behind the wheel. But when he was diagnosed with brain cancer, he parted with his racing truck, a painful decision for someone whose life revolved around the sport.

Now, 14 years after Byron lost his battle with cancer, his legacy is roaring back to life thanks to his friend Brady McDonnell.

Brady had spent years trying to track down and purchase Byron’s racing truck. Last summer he finally got the opportunity, but the truck was in terrible shape. “Everything was literally broken,” Brady recalled. “It would have been cheaper to buy a new truck.”

But for Brady, this wasn’t about convenience or cost, it was about honoring his friend. With dedication and hard work, he painstakingly restored the truck to its original condition. Now, not only is Byron’s truck fully restored, but it’s also heading back to the track in one of the most grueling off-road races: The Mint400 outside of Las Vegas.

On Friday, March 7, Brady will race Byron’s truck in the Vintage Class, carrying the number V242. This marks Brady’s sixth time competing in the legendary race, where only 100 out of 500 trucks typically make it to the finish line. With treacherous terrain, razor-sharp rocks that blow tires, and punishing suspension-breaking obstacles, the Mint400 is a true test of endurance and skill.

But Brady won’t be racing alone. In a fitting tribute to Byron, his original pit crew will be by Brady’s side, working to keep the truck running through punishing conditions.

Byron’s mother, Betty, expressed how much this moment would have meant to her son. “His love for racing was fostered by his uncles, and he put everything into it. Seeing his truck back on the track would have made him so proud.”

Byron may no longer be here, but his spirit will be racing alongside Brady and the crew, as the truck that once belonged to him fights through the Nevada desert.