S.D. Retailers Elect Hustead as President

Sarah Hustead of Wall Drug in Wall has been elected President of the South Dakota Retailers Association Board of Directors. Board members are responsible for setting general policies, establishing goals and objectives, and determining legislative positions for the influential statewide business organization, founded in 1897.

Having served on the board since 2016, Hustead officially received the gavel from outgoing President Kevin Nyberg of Sioux Falls during the association’s annual business conference on January 13 in Pierre.

“Since 1897, this organization has been the voice of retail and hospitality in South Dakota,” Hustead said. “I'm humbled to take on this historic role and grateful for the opportunity to serve our dedicated members who make our communities stronger every day.”

In addition to Hustead, three other business owners were named as officers: Jason Harms of Harms Oil Company as President-Elect, David Mickelson of Graham Tire as Secretary-Treasurer, and Kevin Nyberg of Nyberg’s Ace and Dakota Workwear in Sioux Falls and Watertown as Past-President.

Six first-term board members were elected to serve in 2025, including Nick Caton of Killian's Food & Drink in Spearfish, Melissa Johnson of Oh My Cupcakes! in Sioux Falls, Erin Krueger of Freed's Fine Furnishings in Rapid City, Rodney Messmer of Lynn's Inc. in Rapid City, Michael Shoup of Oahe Pan in Pierre, and Rhonda Sprecher of Don't Spill the Beans in Huron.

RF Buche of the GF Buche Food Company based in Wagner and Scott Cross of Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls were re-elected to the board.

“Our board consists of outstanding South Dakota business professionals, and our newest members are no exception,” said Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “With their dedication and expertise, we will continue to provide our members with unmatched information, advocacy, and services.”

Outgoing board members were also recognized for their contributions: Steve Beck of Beck Motors in Pierre; Sean Dempsey of Dempsey's Brewery Pub & Restaurant and Danger Von Dempsey's in Watertown, Aberdeen and Brookings; Debra Jensen of Jensen Enterprises in Rapid City; and Susan Peterson of Buffalo Jump Off Ranch in Belle Fourche.