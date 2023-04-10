Sergeant Randy Harkins Retires

The Wall City Council recognized Sergeant Randy Harkens, of the Pennington County Sheriff Office, for his nine years of excellence in leadership and dedication in protecting the citizens of Wall and the surrounding area from 2014 to 2023. Sgt. Harkins was presented with a City of Wall Proclamation, an Eagle sculpture in grateful appreciation for dedicated service to the Wall community, and Wall Drug donuts.

Mayor Mary Williams said, “Sgt. Harkins has gone above and beyond to keep our town safe, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Sgt. Amanda Swanson has been appointed to lead the deputies in the Wall area.