Small-town newspapers say mail delays are crippling their business
Wed, 05/14/2025 - 8:51am admin
By:
Joshua Haiar Searchlight Staff
Delayed Postal Service deliveries of small-town newspapers are frustrating readers, undermining subscriptions and hurting advertising revenue, according to publishers across South Dakota.
“It’s taking nine days to get a paper from Armour to Sioux Falls,” said Julie Hinckley of Rocket Printing, which prints several small-town publications. “That’s unacceptable for timely news.”
Armour and Sioux Falls are about 95 miles apart. Many smaller publishers, like those that work with Rocket Printing, depend on the post office for deliveries to subscribers who’ve moved away to Sioux Falls or other locations but still want to receive their hometown paper. Some larger newspapers that formerly hired people to deliver the paper now count on the post office even for local deliveries, due to tighter budgets, a migration to online readership and a lack of people interested in having a paper route.
The Postal Service had announced last year it would pause — at least until this year — a controversial plan to downgrade several mail processing centers, including one in Huron. The pause followed pushback from the state’s congressional delegation.
In a Feb. 21 press release, the Postal Service announced a $3 billion cost-cutting initiative, but also mentioned $3 million in planned upgrades to the Huron facility. The release did not mention the removal of any sorting operations.
Then, in early April, a postal employee emailed David Bordewyk, executive director of the South Dakota NewsMedia Association, to say that some sorting operations were halted in Huron, and some newspapers and other bulk mail were going to a postal facility in Fargo, North Dakota, before being routed back to South Dakota for final delivery.
The change adds days to delivery, according to newspaper publishers.
“We’re getting calls left and right,” said Barb Pechous with the Wagner Post. “Advertisers are starting to pull back.”
Dan Bechtold with the Winner Advocate said readers are assuming their subscription has lapsed when papers don’t arrive on time.
“If something is coming up people want to know about, they’re going to miss it,” he said.
After reaching out to member newspapers, Bordewyk heard from at least a dozen papers reporting problems. He also reached out to the state’s congressional delegation, whose staffers said the Postal Service claimed the problem stemmed from newspapers not properly sorting their own mail.
Bordewyk said that explanation “doesn’t make any sense,” because papers have been sorting the same way for years.
“Are they changing the rules in the middle of the game?” he said. “If things need to be fixed, tell us. Work with us.”
Bordewyk said the Postal Service has not provided newspapers with any updated guidance on how to prepare mail. He hopes to arrange a meeting between the papers and the Postal Service.
The Postal Service responded to a request for comment by asking for more specific questions from South Dakota Searchlight, but did not immediately respond upon receiving those questions.
Additional Information
Newspaper delays in South Dakota
The South Dakota NewsMedia Association has collected reports of postal delivery delays from member newspapers, including:
• The Timber Lake Topic reported more readers switching to email delivery due to delays, but noted that many subscribers are elderly or lack reliable internet.
• The Highmore Herald reported a subscriber in South Dakota who hasn’t received the last four issues.
• The Aberdeen Insider said papers delivered just 50 miles away are taking seven days to arrive, resulting in a loss of subscribers.
• The Sanborn Weekly Journal, based in Woonsocket, said it had received at least six non-delivery calls in one week alone, far above normal.
• The True Dakotan in Wessington Springs reported delays of at least two days and said a major delivery to Mitchell never arrived.
• The Pioneer Review in Philip reported that its shopper publication didn’t reach Wall one week. A local postmaster confirmed that papers are now trucked from Huron to Fargo.
• The Wagner Post reported papers taking up to nine days to reach customers.
• The Grant County Review in Milbank received non-delivery complaints from as far as Vermont and Oregon.
• The Sioux Valley News in Canton said cross-border deliveries to Iowa and Minnesota now take five days.
• The Marshall County Journal in Britton noted delays forcing staff to re-mail individual copies in envelopes.
• The Brookings Register said subscribers reported no delivery for a week, with delayed bundles arriving out of order.