State track results for Wall High School track team

The Wall Squad of five boys and five girls traveled to the State Track Meet in Sioux Falls on May 26th and 27th.



On Friday, Allan McDonnell and Bradan McDonnell started the events for Wall with the High Jump.

Bradan cleared 5’ 7” finishing 22nd. Allan cleared 6’ 5” for second place. The winning jump was 6’ 7” by Milton from Lower Brule.



Then it was off to watch the 100M Dash with Cooper McConaghy running a 12.01 placing 20th. Olson from Langford Area won with a 10.99.



Andrew Law ran the 110M Hurdles finishing ninth in a time of 16.23.



The boys 4x200 Relay ran a 1:38.33 placing 17th which consisted of Law, McConaghy., B. McDonnell, and Tack Tines.



The ladies ran their 4x100 Relay in a 55.41 placing 19th with Samantha Deutscher, Abby Moon, Cooper McLaughlin and Kyla Sawvell running.



Then the boys ran their 4x100 Relay of McConaghy, Tines, B. McConaghy, and A. McDonnell running a 46.52 for 15th.



Law ran the 300M Hurdles in the prelims in a 43.04 sitting in fifth place for the finals. He ran the finals on Saturday placing fourth in 43.00.



Tines ran the 200M Dash in 24.14 placing 19th.



Kyla Sawvell threw the Discus for fourth place with a toss of 124’ 3”, Cooper McLaughlin placed 14th with 105’ 7” and Mercede Hess 19th with 95’6”.



A. McDonnell jumped 43’ 4.25” in the Triple Jump to place second.



Mercede Hess in the Shot Put threw 32’ 7.75” for 14th, McLaughlin 35’ 11.50 placed her sixth and Sawvell won the event with a toss of 41’ 1.50”.



Allan jumped 19’ 2” in the Long Jump to finish his high school career.



Coach’s Comments: Great Meet, Great Season! The Athletes did a wonderful job representing the Wall Track Team and Region. All the participants at the state meet gave it their all either running, jumping, or throwing. A. McDonnell and Savanna Deutscher are the only Seniors from the Squad.



Next year should be successful and if others join the squad it will be really strong and competitive. It was an honor for the Wall Team to have Allan and Kyla voted MVP for field events by the Class B coaches at the state meet. That, to my knowledge, has never occurred before that two athletes from the same school won the MVP for Field Events. What an honor!



Until next season, be safe, enjoy the summer, and thank you for the wonderful memories.