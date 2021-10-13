Street improvement throughout Wall are nearing completion

Wall residents have noticed street improvements this past month throughout 6th and 7th Avenues, Glenn, Do- rothy, and North Streets. Simon Contractors and KLJ

Engineering are in charge of this street project.

As of Tuesday morning a small amount of curb and gutter remain to be set and then asphalt pavement

will be added along the new concrete. When the pave- ment along the new concrete and some patch work on the streets is complete, there will be a milling and chip