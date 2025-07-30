Third cohort of Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway candidates begin program

On July 21, the Department of Education (DOE) and the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) hosted an auspicious gathering at the Ramkota Conference Center in Pierre to welcome the latest candidates for the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway (TAP) program. Up to 80 candidates who currently serve as paraprofessionals in South Dakota schools will join their mentor-teachers as they kick off the third cohort of the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway.

“We have seen incredible success with this program in addressing the teacher shortage,” said Secretary of Education Joe Graves. “For the 2025-26 school year, we will see at least 41 TAP graduates in classrooms where they will serve as certified teachers. These teachers have gained invaluable experience in the classroom as paraprofessionals, and, when they combined that experience with education from DSU or NSU, they are now able to serve in their hometown schools as teachers. It’s a wonderful opportunity for both the paraprofessionals and for their communities, and it ultimately benefits our South Dakota students.”

The paraprofessionals and their mentors will be joined by DOE and DLR staff and representatives from Dakota State University (DSU) and Northern State University (NSU) as they get to know one another and discuss the path to teacher certification through this registered apprenticeship pathway.

The TAP program was developed in 2023 to address the teacher shortage in South Dakota. A joint project between the DOE and DLR, the program recruits paraprofessionals who currently work as teacher aides in K-12 schools. Through an application process that considers aspects that include the candidates’ work experience, education, and the recommendation of school district administrators, the selected candidates are given the opportunity to continue to work as paraprofessionals in their school district while also taking classes at a reduced rate at DSU or NSU. Funding for the program is provided by the DLR with the candidate and the candidate’s sponsoring school accepting a portion of financial responsibility.

“The teacher apprenticeship program has been an amazing opportunity for current paraeducators to gain work-based learning experience paired with top-notch technical instruction,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “I applaud these participants for stepping up to grow professionally and make a lasting impact on their schools.”

The 80 candidates make up the third cohort of the TAP program. They come from 50 school districts and accredited schools throughout South Dakota, including Britton-Hecla, Huron, Sioux Falls, Lemmon, Bennett County, and Elk Point-Jefferson School Districts. They will begin college courses at DSU or NSU in the fall.