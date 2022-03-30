Three candidates vie for the City of Wall Mayor position

Gordy Kraut

Why are you interested in running for this position?

We have a great community here in Wall and I appreciate all that this town has to offer. I want to keep this a place where people want to continue to live and also want to come back and raise their families. This would also be a great way for me to personally give back to the community. I truly want to do what is best for Wall and I know we can keep this community thriving and successful and look forward to being your next Mayor.

How many years have you been in the community?

I have been in this community almost 13 years. I have lived in bigger cities and smaller communities and have always gravitated towards the smaller communities. I feel this gives me a unique perspective on what makes Wall a great place to live. We built our permanent home in 2016 and look forward to many more years to come here in Wall.

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the Wall Community?

I have been involved in various activities since I have arrived in Wall. I have been on the Chamber of Commerce Board for the last two years. I have also been a member of the Wall Golf Course since my first full year and been the Treasurer of Wall Golf Course Board for the past three years. I was also the President of the Lion’s Club for several years here in town. I believe I have participated in all but one of the city-wide clean-ups and been involved in several parades etc. in town. I have flipped pancakes at the pancake supper and on occasion tend bar for golf course events. I will continue to participate in events in town and am looking forward to serving this Community in the capacity of Mayor.

What is your present profession?

I am currently the Chief Financial Officer for Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc. I have been in this position since I arrived almost 13 years ago. I have been in the accounting and finance profession for more than 33 years. I am currently a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and have both an MBA in Finance and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

As the new mayor what leadership experience/capabilities could you bring to the city council and community of Wall, SD?

I have over 25 years in management and leadership positions in companies I have worked at throughout my career. I have over 33 years of total experience in accounting and finance. I currently am Chairman of the National Exchange Carrier Association Average Schedule Task Group which is a national industry group that handles rate making and settlements for certain rural telecommunications companies. I am Vice President of Express Communications Board of Directors. I have worked with budgets, expense control and forecasting my entire career and will bring a business mindset to the position of Mayor.

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the City of Wall in the coming year or near future?

My top concern is the availability of affordable housing. We can put all the businesses we want in town, but if we don’t have housing, we will not have the employees to be able to fill those jobs. I know the City is working on this but we need to continue to grow housing availability for current residents and new residents to Wall. That brings me to my second concern which is where do we find employees for our local businesses. Finding employees is not an issue that is unique to Wall but is something we need to continue addressing. We need to continue to be the community where younger families want to come back to Wall. I have been fortunate to hire a couple of employees that just wanted to get back and raise their families here in Wall and that has had an impact on me and my respect for the City of Wall. Lastly, public safety will always hit my priorities. We need to continue to make sure we are properly supporting our police, fire, city workers and ambulance services appropriately. These are the people that keep us safe and respond during bad weather or in times of need. To them I say thanks! My goal though will be to listen to the citizens of Wall and represent their needs to the best of my ability.

If you were awarded a $1,000,000 grant, for improvements to the City of Wall, what would you propose to do with it?

Typically grants are for specific projects and I would assure that the money was spent on the project that was proposed. However, making the assumption it is for any project we wanted, the first thing I would look at doing is continuing improving the infrastructure around town. With all the traffic in town, we always have a need for continued work on our roads. If it were for projects outside the normal infrastructure, I would look at putting in additional bike paths and lighting. If we want to grow housing, one of the things that draws members to communities is activities.

Closing comments on why you should be elected Mayor of Wall, SD.

I want everyone to get out to vote on April 12, 2022, and I hope that you will consider me to be the next Mayor of Wall. I have the background and experience that will be beneficial as Mayor and want what is best for the City of Wall. I would be honored to have your vote. Feel free to contact me via email at gkraut@goldenwest.net or find me on Facebook at #VoteGordy or Gordy Kraut for Mayor.

Jackie Kusser