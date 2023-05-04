Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, according to reports

A New York criminal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed following news reports.

A former president has never been indicted before. Trump is also a Republican candidate in the 2024 race for the presidency.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrote in a statement. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Trump released a statement Thursday evening alleging the indictment is “election interference at the highest level in history.”

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done,” Trump wrote, blasting the prosecutor and Democrats.

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” Trump added. “The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it.”

The New York Times and Washington Post reported Bragg has been investigating alleged payments Trump paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in return for her silence during the 2016 election about an affair.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Trump inaccurately predicted his possible arrest on March 21, but it never materialized.

Members of Congress quickly began to react, along partisan lines, as news reached them Thursday.

Republicans said the indictment was politically motivated and accused Bragg of skewing justice to punish the former Republican president.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential top rival to Trump for the GOP presidential nomination next year, said he would direct Florida authorities not cooperate with New York officials to extradite Trump to face charges. Trump, a New York native and longtime resident of the city, listed Florida as his official residence in 2019.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis tweeted.

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, called the indictment “outrageous.”

“The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents,” Scalise wrote on Twitter.

Many House Republicans who have allied themselves with the former president took aim at Bragg. Reps. Tim Walberg of Michigan, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida accused Bragg of targeting the former president.