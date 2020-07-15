Two New Businesses have Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Wall Economic Development is pleased to announce the official ribbon cutting ceremony of two new businesses, 3 Amigo’s Cantina and 9 Juan Juan.

3 Amigo’s Cantina’s ribbon cutting took place on July 7th, 2020. Joe Leach is the owner of the 3 Amigo’s Cantina, located at 600 Main Street. 3 Amigo’s Cantina focuses on serving traditional Mexican cuisine and offers a full bar.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony of 9 Juan Juan took place on July 8th, 2020. The business is owned by Rhonda Williams and Jody Gallino. 9 Juan Juan food truck is located and offers Mexican food on the corner of South Blvd. and Main Street.