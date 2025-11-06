Jack Rush didn’t plan on becoming the ultimate caregiver. It started with tragedy, as often does in his line of work. During the first year of college, Jack served as a pallbearer for a close friend. That experience, profound and sobering, changed the direction of his life.

Curious about the process and driven by a quiet calling, Jack began working for a local funeral director in Madison, SD. It wasn’t glamorous work, but it was meaningful. His early exposure led him to mortuary school in Wisconsin, where he formally trained for the career that would become his life’s mission.

From the beginning, Jack treated each opportunity as a chance to grow. “I learned something new from every funeral home I worked at,” he said. Whether it was a new method, a deeper sensitivity, or a more efficient way to serve grieving families, Jack absorbed it all, always striving to be better for those who relied on him in their darkest hours.

Being the ultimate caregiver, however, came at a cost. “Family time is one of the biggest sacrifices,” Jack admits. His dedication meant missing dinners, late nights, and early mornings. The phone might ring at any hour, pulling him from sleep to answer the call of duty. Some nights brought multiple calls - and days that followed were long and emotional. In Jack’s world, sleep was a luxury, not a guarantee.

One particular memory has stayed with Jack throughout the years - a funeral for a young child. “There’s no training that prepares you for that,” he said. “It’s not just about being strong; it’s about being present for a family whose world has been changed forever.”

Despite the visible nature of funerals, many misconceptions surround the profession. “People think you’re not doing anything if there hasn’t been a death in town,” Jack explained. “But there’s always something - paperwork, planning, follow-up care for families, maintenance. It never really stops.”

In truth, the work of a funeral director is more than logistics - it’s emotional labor. Over time, Jack became deeply attuned to people’s unspoken needs around death and dying. His presence alone became a source of comfort, his calm demeanor reassuring families that they are not alone.

Together with his wife, Gail, Jack built Rush Funeral Home into more than a business. It became a place of refuge. And now, as they look to the future, their greatest legacy is not a building or a name - it’s the people they’ve mentored. “The employees who keep Rush Funeral Home going - that’s our real legacy,” Jack says.

In a world that often looks away from death, Jack Rush chose to walk toward it - to hold space, to offer peace, and to care unconditionally. He is, truly, the ultimate caregiver.